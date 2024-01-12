Richonne Back !: New Trailer For ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Teases Michonne & Rick Grimes Reunion

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite zombie apocalypse couple, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), are back in the first trailer for the new limited series, The Walking Dead: Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead has been on television screens since 2010, had 11 seasons, and is showing no signs of slowing up thanks to a plethora of spinoffs.

*Spoiler alert for those who may have checked out of The Walking Dead*

Initially set to be a theatrical release, TWD fans got their first good look at the upcoming limited series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which sees the long-awaited return of Richonne, the ship nickname given to Rick Grimes and his katana sword-wielding boo Michonne.

The show will see Michonne on her mission to desperately find Rick while he is forced to work for the CRM (Civic Republic Military), who found and kidnapped Rick after barely surviving the bridge explosion.

Rick Grimes left in season 9 after bravely sacrificing himself to save the community from a herd of walkers by blowing a bridge. He was dead by many of his friends, including the mother of his son and stepmother, his daughter Judith.

We first met the CRM during the two-season series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, one of the many spinoffs from the long-running original franchise that finally ended in 2022.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple; Gurira, Lincoln Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath also serve as producers.

The limited series premieres Feb. 25 on AMC and AMC+. Peep the trailer below.

