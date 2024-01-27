Deon Cole’s 3rd Netflix Stand-Up Special Confirmed For ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2024’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and comedian Deon Cole is about to bless the comedy world with a third Netflix hour-long stand-up special, and if you’ve seen the first two, you know you’re not going to want to watch the new one with a mouth full of water, because, yeah, that’s definitely going to end up everywhere.

Now, before we all get too excited, no title or Netflix release date has been announced, but, according to Deadline, we do know that Cole’s set will be taped at the LA Theater on May 2 as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2024.

Whatever it’s called, fans can look forward to gut-busting humor if his earlier work with Netflix is any indication.

From Deadline:

Known for his sharp wit, observational humor, and ability to blend social commentary with playful anecdotes, Cole’s most recent Netflix hour, Charleen’s Boy (2022), came on the heels of Cole Hearted (2019) and a half-hour special as part of The Standups (2017). Also behind the stand-up doc Workin’ It Out, which debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke’s Youtube channel, he brought his first special, Cole Blooded Seminar, to Comedy Central in 2016.

Hell, while we’re at it, we might as well give the Black-ish star all of his flowers. Cole hasn’t spent much time off of the screen since he brought the laughs to Kenya Barris’ 2014 smash hit for ABC, along with its spin-off Grown-ish, Cole has given us surprisingly dramatic performances in Jeymes Samuel’s Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, and even more recently in the theatric musical adaption of The Color Purple. He’s currently starring in the BET+ series Average Joe.

Before all that, the 49-year-old was nominated for two Emmys for his work as a writer on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien. For the latter late-night show, Cole was also nominated for a WGA Award three times. So, whether we’re talking about his work as a comic, actor, writer or producer, the man’s talent speaks for itself.

So, are y’all excited about Deon Cole’s new Netflix special?