Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE Parent Company Following Latest Sexual Abuse Allegations By Former Employee

WWE founder Vince McMahon is officially out at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings after he was hit with public allegations of rape, sex trafficking and defecation by his former employee Janel Grant, who claimed in a 67-page lawsuit that McMahon offered her to a wrestler for sexual favors, among other accusations.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said Friday in a statement announcing his departure from TKO, according to Deadline. “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

“However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately,” he continued.

As previously reported, Grant, who worked in various departments at WWE from 2019 to 2022, alleged in her lawsuit that McMahon forced her into a sexual relationship under threat of losing her job and sent sexually explicit images and videos of her to several of her coworkers. She also accused him of defecating on her, offering her up to wrestler-turned WWE executive John Laurinaitis for sex, and other offenses in the suit, which “seeks various damages and a voiding of the NDA the former staffer was forced to sign,” Deadline reported.

It’s worth pointing out that a timeline of McMahon-involved scandals is fairly lengthy and includes sexual abuse allegations going back some three decades, which makes it pretty wild that it took this long for the wrestling mogul to seemingly be ousted for good.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see what’s next for McMahon, but things aren’t looking good.

