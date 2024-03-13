Dak Prescott Files Lawsuit Alleging Woman Threatened To Extort $100 Million With False Sexual Assault Allegations

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott claims a woman is threatening him with the public exposure of a sexual assault that never happened. He said the woman in question is attempting to extort him for $100 million, which she requires him to pay out or else she’ll end his career with false allegations that will destroy his public image. But Prescott isn’t just denying these allegations, he has filed a lawsuit against the woman he says is threatening him.

According to TMZ Sports, the Dallas Cowboy filed the lawsuit in Collin County, Texas, on Monday alleging that the defendant in the suit, a woman named Victoria Shores, sent him and his representatives a letter on Feb. 13 detailing her extortion plot to dig in his pockets with false sexual assault accusations.

From TMZ:

Prescott claims Shores alleged in her letter that he assaulted her in Feb. 2017 — just after his rookie season with the Cowboys had concluded. He said in the suit that if and only if he paid her $100 mil, she’d stay silent about it all. The quarterback’s attorneys, however, said emphatically in the lawsuit Monday, “Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual sexual behavior with anyone.” In fact, they wrote, “the timeline of events and [Shores’] actions in the years since the alleged assault are consistent with being involved with only consensual actions with Mr. Prescott.” “The fact that Mr. Prescott did not hear a single negative thing about this supposed interaction from nearly a decade ago is truly telling of” Shores’ motives.

“Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott,” the 30-year-old’s attorney, Levi McCathern, told TMZ. It’s unclear what monetary damages they seek, if any, but McCathern and his client are suing Shores and her lawyers for defamation, slander and civil extortion/duress, among other charges.