AM Roundup: New Rihanna Music?, Ezekiel Elliott Avoids Charges, & More

The Wait May Finally Be Over for New Rihanna Music.

Don’t ask us how, but someone found out that Rihanna registered a new song with BMI and shared the news via Twitter over the weekend.

Titled “Private Loving,” the song was reportedly written by Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist Demarco, so we can definitely expect some of the island vibes that have been swirling about rumors for a very long time.

In case you forgot, ANTI came out three years ago, which isn’t too long when you think about it… but when you consider Ri used to drop albums each year…

Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Face Charges for the Las Vegas Altercation.

“Per police documents, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department met with prosecutors in July to review the case’s evidence,” Complex details. “The meeting determined that the prosecution could not file any criminal charges against Elliott and will elect to close the investigation.”

The incident occurred in May at the Electric Daisy Carnival, where Elliott was placed in handcuffs and detained (but not arrested) following an altercation with a security guard.

Jussie Smollett Is Reportedly Planning to Sue the City of Chicago.

Jussie Smollett is reportedly planning to sue the city of Chicago “for their conduct underlying the arrest and their conduct thereafter.”

We doubt you need a recap, but just in case:

Chicago wants half a million dollars to cover “various costs” accrued during the investigation of Smollett’s claim that he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack back in January.

“As you know, the Cook County Grand Jury indicted Jussie on 16 felony counts of lying to cops about the alleged attack,” TMZ explains. “The State’s Attorney dismissed all charges, but now a special prosecutor is looking into the dismissal and has the power to reinstate the charges.”

