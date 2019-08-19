Teddy Riley Accepts Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

On August 16, famous producer and Teddy Riley accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The accomplishment comes decades after the start of the Harlem-born producer’s illustrious career, during which he contributed to the New Jack Swing era with smash hits like “I Like,” “Before I Let You Go,” and “No Diggity.”

“I’m thrilled [about the honor], but it’s a calm, cool excitement because I’m afraid of anxiety,” said the newly inducted Walk of Fame honoree per Variety. “I think, however, I’m going to be pretty emotional about my star the day-of.”

The 51-year-old’s star is located on Cahuenga and Hollywood Boulevards.

During Riley’s acceptance speech, he made sure to thank the veterans in the music industry that came before him, with a special thank you to Mike Concepcion and Clarence Avant. “Mike adopted me as a nephew,” said Riley. “The one thing that I was able to do with that is make it into something where people can see us and me take someone as giant as him in the street world and bring into the music industry. We made success together.”

In addition to the Walk of Fame, the Harlem native was recently honored with an induction to the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame and received the Soul Train Legend Award. KABC reported that he is also slated to have his own Las Vegas residency called “Teddy Riley and Friends,” which will begin showings at the end of the year.