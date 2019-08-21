AM Roundup: Keanu Reeves & More Confirmed for ‘Matrix 4,’ How to Rent Muhammad Ali’s Cherry Hill Home, & More

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski Are Confirmed for Matrix 4.

Variety reports that Matrix 4 is happening, with Keanu Reeves AND Carrie-Anne Moss both confirmed to return. Lana Wachowski will write and direct, with Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will producing and distributing the film.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said during his announcement on Tuesday. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

You Can Rent Muhammad Ali’s Former Cherry Hill Home on Airbnb.

If you’ve ever wanted to spend the night in Muhammad Ali’s former Cherry Hill home, now you can. According to Philly Voice, the property is now listed on Airbnb for $1,250 a night (you didn’t think it was gonna be cheap, did you?).

“The mansion at 1121 Winding Drive was originally built in 1965 on a 1.5-acre wooded lot,” Philly voice explains. “Ali lived there from 1971-74, a period that included the legendary Rumble in The Jungle in Zaire, when Ali recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship with a knockout of George Foreman.”

It’s got five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a tennis court, a pool, and more, so real talk… while you probably couldn’t afford it alone, it may be worth splitting with some friends for your next bachelor weekend.

Here’s Cyntoia Brown’s Book Cover.

Cyntoia Brown just debuted the book cover for her forthcoming memoir, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.

The 31-year-old, who recently married Christian rapper and former Pretty Ricky member Jamie Long, says she’s in a great place since being released from prison.

“I am loving every single thing about being in my own home. Being able to cook for myself and decide how I want to spend my day feels amazing,” she recently shared. “Those simple pleasures that people take for granted are what I looked forward to when I sat in prison dreaming of freedom.”

She added in a statement of her welcome-home party:

“One of the best moments was the night I celebrated my release with my whole family and everyone who’d made a difference in my life over the last 15 years. Looking around and seeing how everything had come together, and how everyone was fellow-shipping and happy, was just incredible. I wasn’t presenting myself as a 16-year-old heading to prison and needing help. I was a grown woman with my calling from God. This was my coming out party.”

