Kirsten Gillibrand Removes Lil Wayne Song Featuring XXXTentacion from Her Playlist

In a New York Times article published on Monday, the publicatino chronicles each of the Presidential Candidates for the 2020 Democratic Party. In the profile, they included some of the nominees favorite songs and what’s on their current playlist.

The playlists consisted of songs from a wide variety of genre, from country to hip-hop to pop and more. One of the more notable song choices was that of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who is a Democrat from New York. She has been vocal about and even based some of her platform points around addressing women’s issues and rights, and her playlist rightfully reflected that. But the inclusion of one song seemed to completely contradict almost everything she stood for: “Scared of the Dark,” a song by Lil Wayne and featuring Ty Dolla $ign and XXXTentacion.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in South Florida in 2018, but prior to his untimely death, he was arrested in 2016 for allegedly beating his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was also accused of strangling her, false imprisonment, witness tampering, and witness harassment. The case was eventually dismissed and closed in August 2018.

New York Times journalist Jon Caramanica thinks the inclusion of this song was a mistake and said “there are plenty other Lil Wayne songs she could have included to have some contemporary music on her playlist.”

A rep from Gillibrand’s campaign informed the Times that the song was removed from the playlist in the spring.