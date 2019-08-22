Salty or Nah?: James Harden Opens Up About 2018-19 MVP Race, Says “He Had A Season For The Books”

The 2018-19 NBA season is behind us with power shifting immensely throughout the league. James Harden is looking forward to next season now that he has been reunited with Russell Westbrook, but apparently, he still has some thoughts on last year’s MVP race. The Rockets prolific scorer stopped by 97.9 FM’s The Box to kick it with G-Man and J-Que to talk about his upcoming JH Town Weekend that takes place all over Houston. He also shared his thoughts on being the runner up behind current MVP, Milwaukee Bucks’ phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP Race, Upcoming Season + JH-Town Weekend [EXCLUSIVE] https://t.co/C3hF7GoNFm — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 21, 2019

The Beard didn’t bite his tongue when it came time to talk about not bringing home last year’s MVP trophy. Harden felt that the Greek Freak was the beneficiary of media-driven attention that helped him secure the NBA’s prestigious award.

“I had a [season] for the books, but it’s out of my control. Once the media creates that narrative about one person for the beginning of the year, I think they just run with that narrative until the end of the year. I don’t want to get into details, but all I can do is control what I can do, and I did what I was supposed to do at a high level. Only a few seasons anybody ever did that. I can’t control that, all I can control is coming back next year and winning a chip.”

Salty much? Harden also made sure to point out that he is focused on getting over that hump and winning an NBA championship and teaming up with Russell Westbrook.

“We got most of the core guys coming back, and then we got Russ. It’s difficult playing against him because he plays with that aggression, but he’s better when he’s on your team. Him and PJ? Whew. Adding Russ to what we already have? Should be special.”

We are looking forward to seeing what the new-look Rockets accomplish next season.

Photo: Pacific Press / Getty