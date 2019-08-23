Travis Scott Announces Documentary Project with Netflix

Travis Scott appears to be teaming up with Netflix for a new project. Thursday, Scott took to Instagram to tease a location for his fans to show up for a pop-up event in Houston.

“GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT!!! MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL,” he wrote in an Instagram caption, before adding an address for his fans to show up.

Shortly after Scott shared the post, pictures and videos of the set-up started surfacing on social media. The location where the event was held, Movie Exchange, was covered with posters advertising the project and the August 28 release date on Netflix.

Netflix later confirmed the release of a project titled Look Mom I Can Fly. The documentary will cover the details of the making of ASTROWORLD, Scott’s platinum album that released in 2018.

Back cover of @trvisXX’s Netflix documentary. Looks like we’re getting tour footage, founding of the label and some FATHERHOOD footage as well! #LookMomICanFly #LMICF pic.twitter.com/GCMIN9hmY6 — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 22, 2019

Travis Scott had a wildly successful 2018 that saw the birth of his first daughter, Stormi, and the release of his third studio album, which went double platinum. That success spilled into 2019 with his Super Bowl halftime performance along side Maroon 5 and is continuing with this project with Netflix.

Keep on winning, Travis.