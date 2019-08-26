Dem Franchize Boyz Member Buddie Passes Away

Dem Franchize Boyz group memeber Buddie, whose real name is Gerald Tiller, reportedly passed away on Sunday. The group revealed the news on Instagram through two posts, but didn’t reveal his cause of death.

Dem Franchize Boyz posted their global hit “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” on Instagram to acknowledge the death of Buddie. Jermaine Dupri also made a post about his passing. In his post, he included the hashtag #fuckcancer, which seems to suggest it was cancer that took the rappers life. Dupri signed DFB to his label, So So Def, back in 2005.

The group was a mainstay on the charts from 2004 to 2006 with the singles “White Tee,” “Oh, I Think They Like Me” and “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It.” They released three albums — Dem Franchize Boyz (2004), On Top of Our Game (2006) and Our World, Our Way (2008) — and haven’t been active since the release of the 2011 mixtape Voltron.

Rest in peace, Gerald “Buddie” Tiller.