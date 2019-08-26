Diddy Comes to Jay-Z’s Defense Amidst Criticism for NFL Partnership

together too. Diddy has recently supported fellow industry mate Jay-Z by snapping back at the haters of Hov and his deal with the NFL. If somehow you’ve been under a rock for the past two weeks, Jay-Z and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have struck an agreement that will make Roc Nation , and Jay-Z the entertainment strategist for the NFL, and they will be responsible for selecting the performers for the halftime show. The collaboration is also supposed to lend some support and promote social justice. This deal has been criticized by a lot of NFL players , including fellow protest with Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid Kenny Stills, and industry mates like Irv Gotti. Diddy is now backing Hov, but his backing of Hov doesn’t mean that he is bashing Kaepernick either.

Diddy says, “Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it, he has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me, he always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time.

Diddy then made sure he mentioned that he was also proud of Kaepernick for being bold enough to take a stand, saying “I’ll continue to support him in every way possible.”

Diddy also talked about how watching everyone criticize Jay for the deal last week hurt him, because he knows Jay’s heart is in the right place.

“I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in.”

Diddy concluded by saying that we must all stick together. “Together we are unstoppable,” he said.