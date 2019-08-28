03 Greedo Receives His GED While Incarcerated, Talks About His Vault of Records

03 Greedo has reportedly received his GED!

Greedo shared the big news in an Instagram post Tuesday along with graduation photos taken with his longtime partner Kei Bradley.

“Grad pics, shout out to my father in law for coming through,” he wrote in the caption,”👨🏾‍🎓 Thanks wife 💍 A nigga just gained a lil weight a nigga eating good that’s why,” read his post on Instagram

The Los Angeles born rapper from the Watts area is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Greedo married his partner Kai Bradley last summer, just before he began serving his prison sentence. Despite being locked up, Greedo continues to drop music, he has had guest verses on Still Summer in the Projects, and Meet the Drummers, where he teamed up with Travis Barker.

Greedo reportedly has over 3,000 records in a secret vault and intends to release these records through his two-decade prison term.

Greedo decided to crank out as much music as he possibly could before he reported for his incarceration and recorded nonstop all across the country. At times, he says, he would complete up to 15 tracks in one single session.

“I would record anywhere,” he recalled. “Sometimes it was in studios, but there were times I recorded in my cousin’s closet in L.A., because that’s where I did my biggest songs. Once Wolf of Grape Street dropped, I would go record with Migos at their session. Then with Uzi at his, then with Ty Dolla Sign, all in the same day. I recorded in all of the big studios in L.A., New York, and Atlanta.”