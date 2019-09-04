AM Roundup: Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video, Netflix to Change Binge Release Style, & More

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Video Is Here.

Megan Thee Stallion has released her video for “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The video — which is set in the middle of a super lit pool party and was directed by Munachi Osegbu — features cameos from Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox, La La Anthony, and more.

“[Having a Hot Girl Summer is] just basically about women—and men—just being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody got to say about it,” Meg told The Root back in June.

Meet your girl’s new favorite women’s empowerment video. Watch “Hot Girl Summer” below:

HOTGIRL SUMMER OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW https://t.co/iv8w5kJcEM pic.twitter.com/LHNIpVmxFS — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 3, 2019

Multiple New Netflix Shows Will Release Just One Episode Per Week.

Yes, Netflix is switching up its binge release style for multiple new shows, but most of your favorites are safe. After news got out that the streaming platform would be trying out a new one-episode-per-week rollout for the new season of The Great British Baking Show (Collection 7) , Netflix shared some clarification.

“the weekly release of licensed titles (like Great British Baking Show) isn’t new and in hopes of keeping Rhythm + Flow’s winner a surprise, we’re trying something new! but not happening with more new shows than that,” they said in tweet on Tuesday.

So breathe easy! Netflix and chill is still alive and well.

Read more.

the weekly release of licensed titles (like Great British Baking Show) isn't new and in hopes of keeping Rhythm + Flow's winner a surprise, we're trying something new! but not happening with more new shows than that — Netflix US (@netflix) September 3, 2019

LA Laker JaVale McGee’s NBA Championship Ring Was Stolen During a Home Robbery.

JaVale McGee’s home was the target of a burglary over the weekend, with thieves stealing a large amount of cash and a lot of jewelry — including his NBA Championship Ring.

“Law enforcement sources tell us … McGee only discovered the burglary Tuesday, but surveillance footage shows the incident took place on Saturday,” TMZ reports. “We’re told the thieves stole TWO safes from the home which contained at least $200k in cash and jewelry — including one of the two rings McGee won during his stint with the Golden State Warriors. Unclear which ring was taken.”

Read more.

JaVale McGee's championship ring was reportedly stolen in a home robbery Details: https://t.co/OpUbZZiWNU pic.twitter.com/mIrSiQ3NIs — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 3, 2019

For more content like this, be sure to follow CASSIUSLife.com.