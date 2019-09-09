AM Roundup: Sony to Release 40th Anniversary Walkman, Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Charged with Murder, & More

Sony’s About to Release a New Walkman for Its 40th Anniversary.

Don’t call it a comeback. During Berlin’s IFA 2019, an annual consumer electronics trade show, Sony announced that it would release a new version of its beloved music player.

The 40th anniversary version, which is called the Sony NW-A100TPS Walkman, gives a nod to the OG TPS-L2 Walkman. It even comes with a cassette tape interface. What we’re ’bout to do is take it back… wayyy back.

“Powered by Android, the new Sony Walkman comes with a slew of features for audiophile,” CNN adds. “It has an S-Master HX digital amplifier to deliver high-resolution audio and reduce distortion, a DSEE HX processor to upscale compressed audio and even a vinyl processor to give digital tracks the character of vinyl.”

Its release date and price are forthcoming. Learn more below:

Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Has Reportedly Been Charged with Murder.

Kimesha Williams, who is reportedly the sister of Kawhi Leonard, has been charged with murder of an elderly woman alongside another woman named Candace Townsel. According to the New York Daily News, 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad was attacked at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula on Aug. 31. She died from her injuries four days later.

“She didn’t even get a chance to play,” the woman’s son-in-law, Wayne Brown, told CBS in Los Angeles. “I mean she had some money in her wallet because she was ready to play that day, and I don’t know if they targeted her because she just walked through the door and they knew she had money in her wallet.”

The Daily News adds thats Williams and Townsel were also accused of stealing Assad’s purse, which is believed to have contained $1,200.

JUST IN | Sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard and another woman are accused of killing an 84-year-old woman at a California casino.https://t.co/o9wTYv4DxZ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 8, 2019

Jussie & Jurnee Smolett Are Reportedly Shopping a Movie About a Brother & Sister Wrongly Accused… 🙃

A source tells LoveBScott.com that Jussie and Jurnee Smollet are trying to get a film about a wrongly accused brother and sister duo greenlit. According to LBS, Jussie’s been approaching directors about the idea.

And yeah… We’ll just leave this here.

Exclusive: Jussie Smollett and Sister Jurnee Are Shopping a Movie About a 'Brother and Sister Wrongly Accused' https://t.co/8uXVZgTe2c — lovebscott (@lovebscott) September 6, 2019

