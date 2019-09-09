Odell Beckham Jr. Violated A League Rule When He Wore A $350K Richard Millie Watch During Loss To Tennessee Titans

Odell Beckham Jr., Wide Receiver for the Cleveland Browns, started the season flexing his timepiece, OBJ wore a 300k Richard Millie timepiece.

The specific watch is a Richard Millie 11-03 McLaren Flyback, the flyback chronograph has been colored the Cleveland Browns’ signature orange and brown color-way. This isn’t the first time the Cleveland Browns Star wideout dawned the expensive piece, he also wore it on the ESPYs red carpet, along with sporting it on the SI NFL Preview Cover.

OBJ was spotted wearing the watch during warmups, but it caught a lot of fans attention when the receiver wore it on the field, during an actual game. Fans on Twitter were appalled at OBJ wearing a watch worth many peoples house.

After some digging, it was discovered that OBJ may have violated an NFL rule by wearing the watch. Ian Rapoport reported that a league rule prohibits wearing hard objects during a game. This rule isn’t a stipulation against jewelry, it’s just meant to protect the athletes. There is currently no expected discipline to be handed down to OBJ.

OBJ led Cleveland with seven receptions for 71 yards, but the Browns were thoroughly outclassed by the Tennessee Titans in a 43-13 route.