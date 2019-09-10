AM Roundup: The Weeknd Debuts New Look, Sixers Speak on Mike Scott Season Opener Fight, & More

The Weeknd Just Debuted a New Look & Twitter Is Confused.

Is that Lionel Richie? Nacho Libre? The Weeknd debuted a new look at the Toronto Film Festival, where he joined his Uncut Gems cast mates on the red carpet. Coming off his “album mode” tweet from last month, he was looking real different, and social media wants answers.

The Toronto Film Festival calls Uncut Gems “an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Maybe his new look is a part of his role, but until the trailer drops to confirm this, check out some of Twitter’s hilarious reactions below:

Now i know abel tesfaye is Pablo Escobar Grandson. #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/qo77cYDFhB — peterxo__ (@PeterOJ5) September 10, 2019

Someone needs to find the barber that did this to #TheWeeknd …lol nacho libre is a hell no for us lol😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FXfzpUVrBH — 🔔 #Moto🔔 (@LewyRsa) September 10, 2019

My Nigga went from #TheWeeknd to The Weekday https://t.co/2H2tuZtjkI — Dragneel ⚪️ (@AceDragneel) September 10, 2019

The Sixers Have Spoken on the Fight Between Mike Scott and Eagles Fans During the Season Opener.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, a team spokesman told NBC10 that the Sixers have discussed Mike Scott’s recent fight with Eagles fan and “are reviewing the matter.”

“This was an unfortunate and isolated incident, and it is no way representative of the Philadelphia fanbase as a whole,” the spokesperson said. “This city has incredible fans and we appreciate their passion and support.”

They added that “Still, the team is using this situation to review its policies and protocol to best ensure the safety of its players.”

If you missed it, you can read more details about the fight here.

Sixers' Mike Scott wears Washington jersey to Eagles tailgate, gets into fight with fans: https://t.co/yO1MrTgMA5 pic.twitter.com/TD5JRcWpcy — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 8, 2019

Michael B Jordan Might Direct Creed 3.

Word on the street is Michael B. Jordan has been offered the opportunity to direct Creed 3. According to The Jasmine Brand, reports say that Creed producer Irwin Winkler (who also happens to be the producer of the original Rocky series), “promised” Jordan the chance to direct Creed 3.

“Last year in a conversation with our Creed star Michael B. Jordan, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed 3,” he reportedly stated.

Of course, Creed 3 has yet to be confirmed, though Jordan did say recently that it’s “definitely” happening.

Read more here.

Michael B. Jordan Has Been Offered the Chance to Direct Creed 3https://t.co/HlFv7U1KqV https://t.co/2MmQzyxESr pic.twitter.com/9DgN94Vtou — Filmi Reviews (@ReviewsFilmi) September 9, 2019

