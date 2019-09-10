50 Cent Says He Has No Problem With Rick Ross & Gives His Opinion On Jay Z’s NFL Partnership

50 Cent has seemingly had some sort of feud of beef with everyone in the rap game. They all seem to vary in levels of seriousness, but 50 appears to have trolled, or taken shots at just about anybody. One of 50’s longest feuds has been with the Boss himself, Rick Ross. Their issues seem to have been relieved and are a thing of the past according to 50 Cent.

During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, at the 26-minute mark, he said “I don’t have a problem with Ross, if I was chasing him I would have got him by now. You know that when they bring these people up I’m like ‘Why?'”

50 and Rozay had a heated beef early on in Ross’ career stemming from Rozay’s allegiance with Fat Joe, who was beefing with G-Unit at the time.

Shots were fired, time passed, and Ross was claiming that he served 50 the biggest L he ever took in his life. You can check out the details of the beef here.

During Ross and his promotion of Port of Miami 2, he offered a subtle jab at 50, and his current status in the game.

“Honestly, I’m a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it. But not being funny, homie just ain’t that dude no more,” Ross told Big Boy.

50 was asked about the comments, but didn’t decided to instigate the situation, and appears to have taken the high road.

“I never made music with him. I don’t have interest in making music with him,” 50 said. “A lot of these guys, even when you make reference to music culture and stuff like that, they’re one-trick ponies, so they’re going to be gone. In hip-hop, they say it’s not what have you done, what have you done for me lately, right? So you could get next to the guys that got momentum and try and survive based on that. But, it’s not a lot going on there.”

50 might be approaching a different point in his life, he has now passed on a couple of opportunity’s to troll, or take shots at people, and instead has not done so.

Elsewhere in the interview 50 offered up his opinion on Jay-Z’s oft judged NFL partnership, saying “I think that anything that goes on in the culture with people that you’ve already interacted, [they] kind of already have an interest in it slightly. Because it’s already happening to somebody you met or you know them and you looked at for them in that case.

“I don’t know if it makes it his full responsibility to do those things,” the Queens rapper added.

But as for Hov answering questions at the conference, 50 things that part of the announcement wasn’t necessary.

“He could have just went home, man. Like why you gotta answer that?” Fifty commented.