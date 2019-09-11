AM Roundup: Michael Jordan to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Dorian Relief, The New Catwoman May Be a Woman of Color, & More

Michael Jordan Is Donating $1 Million to Hurricane Dorian Relief.

Michael Jordan is supporting the Bahamas in a big way by donating $1 million to Hurricane Dorian relief.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” MJ told TMZ through his rep, Estee Portnoy. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

He continued, “As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

The Director of the New Batman Wants to Cast a Woman of Color to Play Robert Pattison’s Catwoman.

Word on the street is The Batman director Matt Reeves is seeking a woman of color to play Catwoman. According to Heroic Hollywood, Zoe Kravitz was the prototype for the role, but she isn’t available to fill it since she’s booked and busy.

“Vanessa Kirby was previously rumored to be in the running for the Catwoman role, but that was untrue as she is not what Matt Reeves is looking for,” Heroic Hollywood adds. “Plus, Kirby may be busy if she returns for the back-to-back Mission: Impossible sequels that should begin filming very soon.”

Mia X Has Been Named the Professor of Hip-Hop Studies at Loyola University.

Congratulations are in order for Mia X, who was recently named professor of Hip-Hop Studies at Loyola University.

“Who would have thought that I would indeed become a rapper make a career out of what I truly LOVE,” Mia X wrote in an Instagram caption. “AND 31 years after high school I am teaching Hip Hop. A genre of music that the world believed was a fad at a major university in my city!!!!! Thank you God and I promise to do my best ❤.”

Mia X also recently released her memoir. Read more here.

