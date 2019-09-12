DJ Khaled Announces He & His Wife Are Expecting Their Second Child

DJ Khaled announced that he and his wife are preparing for their second child. He took to Instagram to share a video of his wife, Nicole Tuck, receiving an ultrasound. “God is the greatest,” the caption reads. His first son, Asahd, is now three years old.

The multi-platinum-selling producer added, “Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. … ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!”

Khaled has proven with his first born Asahd that he will go above and beyond to assure that his kids have the world. Huis 11th studio album was inspired by his son, and he titled it Father of Asahd.

Check out Khaled’s post below: