STREAMED: Da Baby Remixes Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” Drake Officially Drops His “Behind Barz,” Freestyle, & More

Lil Nas X feat. DaBaby — “Panini”

Lil Nas X has had a historic year. He shattered Billboard Hot 100’s record with an astounding 19 weeks in the top spot. That came, in large part, due to a series of remixes for the song, including iterations with Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, and BTS’ RM. Now, he’s ready to move on with the first official remix to his follow-up single, “Panini.”

Nas X tapped feature-favorite DaBaby for this highly-anticipated release. The Charlotte rapper jumps on the Nirvana-inspired banger with a series of lines about a former fling. “Okay, this song right here reminds me of my ex,” he raps over Take a Daytrip and Dot Da Genius’ production. “Say I be declining all her calls and I don’t respond to none of her texts.”

Later, DaBaby reflects on comparisons that used to be made between himself and his “Panini (Remix)” collaborator. “She watched that ‘Walker Texas Ranger,’ said I remind her of Nas X,” he rhymes, recalling his country-themed music video for the standout single, which also came out this year.

The “Old Town Road” singer has joked about his use of remixes in the past. Today, he announced the new version of “Panini” on social media. “PANINI REMIX 1 OF 25 TONIGHT,” he tweeted. The song is currently ranked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, but this could definitely boost its standing. Meanwhile, “Old Town Road” still rides high at No. 5.

Say hey to the “Panini (Remix)” below.

Drake — “Behind Barz”

More than a year after performing “Behind Barz” on “Link Up TV,” Drake releases the official version as part of a new compilation, Top Boy (A Selection of Music Inspired by the Series). Drizzy is an executive producer on the British show, which he’s helped revive for Netflix.

When these rhymes were originally released, fans thought the bars were aimed at Pusha T and/or Kanye West. “They wanna link when they got no chunes,” he raps on “Behind Barz.” “They too worried ’bout sellin’ out shoes.”

The Top Boy compilation also includes tracks by Baka Not Nice, Giggs, Dave, Popcaan, Nafe Smallz, Fredo, AJ Tracey, and Little Simz. The music was inspired by the British series, which was canceled years ago. Drizzy said he was inspired to revive the show after binging it online.

“I was watching it on YouTube and I became really attached to the characters,” he explained during an interview , which was published on Top Boy’s Twitter account. “The story really drew me in. There’s so many parallels between Toronto and London. Obviously, we don’t have the same accent, but we speak the same a lot. It reminded me of people I grew up with or guys that I know, or situations I witnessed. I really just felt super connected right away, but then it disappeared on me. I did my research and found out it had been ultimately canceled.”

Now, the series lives on. Stream “Behind Barz” below.

Conway the Machine — Look What I Became

Griselda continues to shine. Shortly behind releases from Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine unleashes his latest project, Look What I Became. It is simultaneously the latest offering from the Buffalo crew and a taste of things to come.

Naturally, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher join their Griselda comrade on this record. Jim Jones, Dave East, El Camino, and Amber Simone provide features while DJ Muggs, Alchemist, Daringer, and Statik Selektah are among those who supplied production.

Conway gets grimy and personal over those instrumentals. “I’m the nigga that they doubted,” he raps on “Hawks.” “I created my own lane on these niggas, now my lane crowded / And I ain’t even drop a album / But the flow polished like a nigga on his eighth album.” On “Black Spoons,” he adds: “I live everything that I sing about / Been through some shit that I really can’t speak about.”

Up next, Conway is reportedly working on his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes. He is also said to be crafting Griselda’s joint project with Benny and Westside titled What Would Chine Gun Do. Stream Look What I Became below.

Ghostface Killah — Ghostface Killahs

Ghostface Killah has been quite busy this year. After dropping Czarface Meets Ghostface, he’s also been featured on Showtime’s Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and portrayed in Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: American Saga.” Now, he gets back on his solo grind with Ghostface Killahs.

Nevertheless, Tony Starks calls on a few of his Wu brethren for support on this run, including Method Man, Cappadonna, and Masta Killa. He also tapped a variety of artists for features here, including Sun God, Shawn Wigs, Solomon Childs, Eamon, and Harley.

Ghost reflects on his status in the game throughout this LP and boasts about how he isn’t slowing down. “I call it getting it in, you call it animosity / Listen, you could never match my velocity,” he raps on “Burner to Burner.” “Too much stamina / Glitter in front of cameras / On the red carpet, still clean your clock like a janitor.” He adds on “Conditioning”: “It’s time you industry niggas recognize fire.”

Stream Ghostface Killahs below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — “Mood Swings”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoode keeps the new music rolling. After jumping on tracks with Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and Sueco the Child, the New York rapper unveils his newest single, “Mood Swings.” Produced by Wheezy, the new bass-heavy track allows Boogie to flex his flow.

The Bronx rhymer references beasts, goblins, and the Dark Knight throughout this cut. “Mood swings all the time,” he raps on the track. “I was broke, I don’t cry / I’m a GOAT, I’m a God / I’m a beast, I’m a goblin / Nigga, let that shit fly / Nigga, you don’t want no problem / I be feeling like Batman / My niggas always robbin’.”

The Highbridge rapper has been teasing Artist 2.0 on social media lately. The project is set to be the followup to Artist, which dropped in 2016. Since then, A Boogie has released The Bigger Artist, International Artist, and Hoodie SZN. Up next, The Artist is set to appear on Liam Payne’s forthcoming “Stack It Up” single.

Balance the “Mood Swings” below.

French Montana feat. Gunna — “Suicide Doors”

French Montana flosses with Gunna. The two rappers make their New York to Atlanta connection shine on “Suicide Doors,” a new single about their lavish lifestyles, fancy rides, and global escapades over Harry Fraud’s production.

Gunna takes the wheel on the first verse, flexing luxurious day-to-day activities for his listeners. “Don’t panic, I got suicidal doors on all my cars,” he raps, before name-checking his jeweler. “Tell Elliot this water that I wear looks just like Voss / I’m in Fiji, drippin’ across the globe / Minks and chinchillas on my niggas and my hoes.”

Montana takes this cut for a spin on the second verse. After claiming that his diamonds twerk, French references Cash Money legend Juvenile and Fugees icon Lauryn Hill. “That cash money, Juvie / That’s a wrap, doobie / I’m on the hills, Fugee.” Later, he goes to the NBA with his punchlines: “My diamonds jumpin’ like Dominique.”

Open up the “Suicide Doors” below.