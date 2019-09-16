Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Release Special Edition T-Shirt to Support LGBTQ Community

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are releasing a limited edition t-shirt that will raise money for the LGBTQ community. The proceeds from the shirt will go to GLSEN, the Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network.

The couple made the announcement about their collab, detiling plans to make a large donation to the nonprofit that highlights inclusion for all kids K-12. “Please remain inclusive and dedicated 2 equality,” reads the shirt, which will sell for $35 on the YnGDNA website.

“S/O to @yngdna for these Please Remain Inclusive & Dedicated to Equality tees‼” reads Wade’s caption for a picture of him, his wife, and his two kids, and his nephew. “We are donating 50% of the proceeds to GLSEN as well as a 50 thousand dollar donation on behalf of our family‼️ #wesupporteachotherwithpride”

“GLSEN is honored and humbled by the Wade family’s gift, and so tremendously grateful for their support in the hard work ahead to ensure that all LGBTQ students and youth feel safe, accepted and included at school,” Eliza Byard, executive director of GLSEN, said in a statement sent to Yahoo Lifestyle.

Following praise for the support of his son Zion and him being gay, Wade said, “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes with it. It’s my job to be their role model, to be the voice in my kids’ lives to let them know that you can conquer the world and you have the support of your father and the support of your family every step of the way, so go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and support you all the way.”