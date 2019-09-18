Fashion Company Responds to Criticism Over School Shooting-Themed Hoodies

A fashion company based from New York is catching serious heat over a hoodie design that uses school shootings on its’ designs.

Bstroy displayed some looks for the Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show, and the hoodies they featured were the canvas for schools that have been the victims of mass shootings. “Columbine,” Sandy Hook,” Virginia Tech,” and “Stoneman Douglas,” are all the schools that were featured on the hoodies. Designers for Bstroy Brick Ownes, and Duey Catorze also added some distressed looks to the sweatshirts, which resulted in the hoodies looking like they were rattled with bullet holes, many people became outraged at this.

The controversial pieces of clothing have cause people to blame Bstroy of trying to make a profit off of gun violence, while there have been select few who have said the brand and their clothing have brough awareness to the issue of gun violence in America.

Kyle Kashuv, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivor, responded to the designs via Instagram:

“I would just like to say, what actual the hell is wrong with you,” he commented, as reported by the New York Post. “Goddamn monetizing off a school shooting. Disgusting.”

An Instagram account dedicated to Vicki Soto, who is a teacher that was killed at Sandy Hook weighed in on what they believed to be disparaging acts.

“As a Sandy Hook family, what you are doing here is absolutely disgusting, hurtful, wrong and disrespectful,” the account wrote. “You’ll never know what our family went through after Vicki died protecting her students. Our pain is not to be used for your fashion.”

Brick Owens took to Instagram to show a piece that further explained the meaning behind the clothing piece.

Owens originally said that the sweatshirts were strictly for fashion week, but now that they have gained so much notoriety, and publicity, the brand is now considering selling them on the market.

The New York Times recently highlighted Bstroy in a piece mentioning the next generation of streetwear, they specifically noted the brand’s rebellious take on classic designs and motifs.

“Each Bstroy collection is a blend of high-concept pieces and sly tweaks to more conventional forms, like graphic T-shirts that nod to preppy interests like tennis and fencing, but with the sports gear replaced by guns,” said the New York Times article.