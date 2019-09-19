Get Hype For CasBar Season 2

CasBar season 2 is upon us.

Our first season saw our host Michael Wade putting in work against your favorite celebs– everyone from Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, to Mack Wilds and Anderson .Paak in NBA 2K, Tekken and beyond.

But we’re switching things up and adding some new elements and segments to take things up a notch. We’re adding Bruce and Beanz, members of the Cassius team, to the CasBar squad as we create a space for Black men to get our jokes off and talk about the issues we really care about, with Mike still guiding our conversations with our celebrity guests.

Get ready.