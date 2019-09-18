Taylor Swift Puts “Two-Faced” Kanye West On Blast In Rolling Stone Interview

When it comes to the beef between pop princess Taylor Swift and Kanye West isn’t as dead as we thought it was. Swift opened up about her ordeal with the “born again” rapper that all began when he famously interrupted her MTV VMAs acceptance speech ten years ago. In her interview with Rolling Stone to promote her new album Lover, she called the rapper “two-face” plus called out Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

.@taylorswift13 returns to our cover, giving one of the most revealing interviews of her career. She tells @hiattb her side of the last three years, from the backstory of that infamous phone call to her musical evolution and more https://t.co/okd6KysdUH pic.twitter.com/pllLe3cEVT — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 18, 2019

Swift detailed the entire incident from the moment it began to the fake reconciliation that took place between the two artists. After the world-famous “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!” West asked Swift to present his Video Vanguard Award.

Per Rolling Stone:

“And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs, and I make this speech, and he screams, ‘MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!’” Swift recalled. West actually yelled, “You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award ’cause it got them more ratings?” but, still, it gave her “chills” as she stood off to the side watching, realizing he is “so two-faced.” Even though she pushed past it and tried to maintain their friendship, hearing the lyric, “I made that bitch famous,” brought it all back up.

She even brought up West’s “involvement” in Pusha T’s beef with Drake where the 6 God’s secret child was exposed.

“If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it,” she said, adding that she’s not the only one who’s been burned by West. “He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative shit all day, but it’s the same thing.”

Kanye West has denied any involvement in the feud. As far as her feelings towards Scott Borchetta who sold Swift’s masters to Scooter Braun she didn’t bite her tongue talking about both of them.

“To go from feeling like you’re being looked at as a daughter to this grotesque feeling of ‘Oh, I was actually his prized calf that he was fattening up to sell to the slaughterhouse that would pay the most.’”

Tell them how you really feel T-Swizzle.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Getty