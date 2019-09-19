Steph Curry Address KD’s Comments About Not Feeling Like “One Of The Guys” In Golden State

There’s no doubt about it, Kevin Durant was an integral part of the last two Warriors championships, and truth be told, it would have likely been three if Kevin Durant never gets injured. His dominant play, which was rewarded with consecutive Finals MVPs, and two consecutive championships. However, in a sit down with The Wall Street Journal, KD expressed that he never really felt like he was apart of the Golden State family. They accepted him on the team, but him not organically growing with them, made him feel a little uneasy.

“I came in there wanting to be part of a group, wanting to be part of a family, and definitely felt accepted,” Durant told The Wall Street Journal. “But I’ll never be one of those guys. I didn’t get drafted there. Steph Curry, obviously drafted there. Andre Iguodala, won the first Finals, first championship. Klay Thompson drafted there. Draymond Green drafted there. And the rest of the guys kind of rehabilitated their careers there. So me? Shit, how you going to rehabilitate me? What you going to teach me? How can you alter anything in my basketball life? I got an MVP already. I got scoring titles.”

His former teammate in Golden State, Steph Curry, talked with Rachel Nichols of ESPN about KD saying he never felt like “one of those guys.”

Curry began by saying that KD might have adopted this mindset, and had to believe it to justify to himself, his move to Brooklyn. “I mean, that’s tough,” Curry said. “There’s so many narratives that go on, especially when you’re at the top of the league. No matter how, you know, the full transition happens to Brooklyn, him separating himself from the Warriors – that’s gonna happen. I think he knows, you know, what we were about as teammates, what we were about as friends on and off the court… But at the end of the day, whatever he, you know, needed to do to make that decision and however he wants to explain that – that’s just what’s gonna happen.”

Curry makes sure it is known that there are no hard feelings for KD amidst his departure from the Golden State Warriors. Curry understands the move is what was best for KD at the time, and now Curry has a different job to navigate this team through a new era, post KD, and likely this season without Klay.

“At the end of the day, we live in an age where choice at the forefront, and K, you know, made a decision for himself and you can’t argue that,” Curry explained. “I wish we could still play with K. He’s an unbelievable talent, unbelievable person. We accomplished a lot together. But – you know, things have changed a little bit. So you obviously wish him the best, obviously with his recovery first and foremost and things on and off the court. But we’re gonna have to battle down the road. So this should be a fun, new experience on that front, too.”