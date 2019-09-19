AM Roundup: Denzel Washington to Possibly Play MCU’s Magneto, Will Smith to Help Raise Money to Combat Global Homelessness, & More

Denzel Washington May Be Playing MCU’s Magneto.

There’s a new rumor going around in the MCU that Denzel Washington may be in talks to play Magneto. According to Epic Stream and We Got This Covered, there are plans to diversify Marvel’s future, including casting Washington for the role of Erik Lehnsher.

“Giancarlo Esposito, who played Jorge in the movie Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, is also being eyed on for the role of Magneto,” says Epic Stream.

We’re down to see either of these heavy hitters in the role.

Will Smith Is Helping to Raise $50 Million to Combat Global Homelessness.

According to USA Today, Will Smith’s latest philanthropic endeavor involves raising $50 million to fight global homelessness. He’s reportedly partnered with The World’s Big Sleep Out project, a global campaign which seeks to raise money for a million people worldwide who are presently homeless.

He’ll also participate in a Times Square bedtime story during a one-night event, with live performances from other entertainers happening simultaneously in Los Angeles, Chicago, Madrid, and more.

It’s Official: Rihanna’s Lingerie Show Will Be Streamed on Amazon Prime. 👀👀👀

Not that you plan to cop any of RiRi’s lingerie (or hey, maybe you do), but we just thought we’d be good samaritans by letting you know that Rihanna’s NYFW Savage x Fenty show will be streamed on Amazon Prime on September 20.

“We need to make stuff that’s real and looks like the world,” Rapsody said of Rihanna’s impact on fashion and beauty. “The world comes in so many shapes and different colors. Who cares about what people think the standard of beauty is, and lightness. She’s like, ‘Nah, we need dark tones. We need all tones … albinos and freckles.’ She’s really looking at everybody, and that’s what’s dope about Rihanna.”

We agree, Rapsody. We agree.

