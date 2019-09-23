‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’ & Proves He Is The Worst Drug Dealer Ever

Last week James saw ghosts… literally. He was being haunted by his dead mistress/girlfriend Angela and her red dress throughout the episode. Listening to the specter, he decided not to kill Maria Suarez but instead gave her a chance to live her life. He also tried to take out Tommy in a failed hit with some assistance from friends in high places that didn’t go unnoticed. Dre went back to his double-crossing ways to make sure he is positioning himself to take over and get his daughter back from the clutches of the Feds. Tasha opened up her daycare and made a new friend, but we are very suspicious of homie and his baby shower Burberry shirt. Riq learned the hard way that stealing and selling drugs isn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Proctor thought he was finally rid of his ex-wife and watched her overdose on booger sugar. All of these actions bore consequences that played off in in the 5th episode of the shows 6th and final season.

Vincent Calls In That Favor From Riq

Riq’s foray into the world of narcotics is off to a ridiculously bumpy start. After Riq stole pills from his Uncle Tommy only to have them taken away, the son of Ghost has to somehow secure double the product for Vincent now. His “new boo” and business partner, Effie might be playing the young pill pusher. After a game of chess where Riq bested her using the ‘King’s Gambit’ move, she sends a text to an unknown person informing them that Riq is out of pills and she is going to “keep an eye on him.” This is directly after him receiving a text from Vincent informing him it’s time to deliver on the goods.

You can’t trust anyone on this show. N O B O D Y.

Anyway, Riq gets the bright but seriously dumb idea to try and trick Vincent by giving him a bottle full of baby aspirin. While utilizing the schools AP room (another bonehead ass move) Effie is the shadows watching her mark fluff up the pill bottle. This whole situation is getting out of control. Anyway, Riq takes the product to Vincent and for the moment thinks he is in the clear, but he will quickly learn that is not the case.

Riq gets a surprise visit from his mom and Choate’s Dean, and it would appear somebody Tekashi 6ix9ine’d the amateur drug dealer. Could it have been Effie? After learning he has been expelled pending an investigation, Riq takes one last look at the chessboard, do you think he knows it was Effie that played him? As punishment, he is forced to stay with his dad at the penthouse and Ghost is not too happy to see his boy traveling down the dark path.

After an exchange where Tasha intervenes before Ghost beats the breaks off his smart mouth son, the estranged couple has an argument over who is responsible for their son’s behavior. Tasha storms out of her former home, while Ghost is going to get some more guests and we will touch on that later.

James Decides To Step Away From Tate’s Campaign

Rashad Tate’s campaign for the governorship of NYC loses one it’s most prominent faces. Ghost calls an impromptu meeting to tell them face-to-face that he will be stepping back from Tate’s campaign. While this is welcoming news to Rashad, it concerns Ramona who reveals much to the surprise of Ghost that his stunt at the press conference helped Tate rise in the polls.

Ramona does her best to try to convince Ghost *coughs* we mean James to reconsider, but his mind is already made up. Plus before he could have any second thoughts, Tate thanks him for his decision before cockily pointing out this is his campaign and he agrees with James.

Ramona doesn’t give up though and makes a second pitch to James over dinner. Even Stevie Wonder can see that Ramona wants James to *in our best Bossip voice* smash her political cakes to smithereens and he knows it. She makes a solid case to James as to why he should come back and that “the man” is better than the perceptions that people have of him based on previous situations. While we think Ghost is doing all of this as some sort of plan that will play out later, it would seem Romana is making a strong impression on him.

After a classic television hand touching moment, James announces that he has to go to handle other matters A.K.A. Ghost matters that we will be discussing later in this recap. He plants the seed that they should link up without Tate around again, and of course, Ramona is on board with that.

Saxe’s Obsession With Catching Ghost Gets Him In Trouble

Cooper Saxe wants to put Ghost in jail really bad. He is so hell-bent on his mission that he is willing to ignore clear clues that indicate that Ghost didn’t kill Angela. Even after Blanca carefully explained to him how Ghost couldn’t have been the one to fatally shoot Angela. Even with all of the information, Saxe is still reaching to the high heavens to somehow involve Ghost in the murder of Angela Valdez despite the evidence clearly suggesting he didn’t.

His Ghost obsession, plus his sneaky moves, will get him in trouble though. During a meeting with Dre, he plays dirty by trying to squeeze info out of his informant by giving him a glimpse of his crying daughter in a truck. Dre doesn’t tell Saxe how Ghost knew where Maria Suarez was, but he does reveal that his boss was having a conversation with Tommy’s connect Jason.

That doesn’t really impress Saxe, and he instructs Dre to “dig deeper.” He has to run back to the office after receiving a text message from his boss telling him to come in.

Warner is absolutely pissed that Saxe was making all of these moves without telling him. He is singularly perturbed about Maria Suarez switching her story and Saxe sending in the FBI agents to unsuccessfully nab Ghost. Warner also reveals that Saxe’s cooperating informant, Proctor’s ex-wife, Lindsay has died from an overdose and that Joe was the one who called it in. Warner decides to go pay Proctor a visit so he can salvage whatever case they may have left. Saxe asks if he can accompany him and we all know why, so he can grab the illegal bug he had Lindsay plant on her daughter’s book bag to listen in on Proctor’s conversations.

Saxe hasn’t been able to get that smoking gun he’s needed to nail Ghost, but he definitely got something juicy on the recording device that could possibly help him inch towards his goal.

Tasha’s Daycare Business Isn’t Slapping Like She Thought It Would

Tasha thought opening up a daycare would solve all of her problems. Unfortunately for her, that is not the case at all. She is strapped for cash thanks to the daycare center and asks Tommy for help. He initially offers to give his friend some money but declines to wash his drug cash through the center because Keisha offered up her salon already.

Tasha already knows the deal and tells Tommy to be careful with Keisha, but he has the utmost faith in Holly2.0. Tasha’s money troubles are going to get exponentially worse. While closing the center, she is approached by hood local who wants her to start dishing out money to stay in the neighborhood. He clearly has no idea who he is shaking down, but Tasha also realizes this could be a potential problem.

Tasha has to think fast, and while trying to return some clothes to get some much-needed cash unsuccessfully, she bumps into former bestie Keisha. The two have a small conversation with Keisha asking about Tommy’s dead ex-girlfriend Holly. Tasha warns her to not overstep like the dead redhead and the pisses Keisha off, causing her to walk out of the department store.

Tasha and Tommy link back up, and she tells him that she really needs the money, obviously because she has to pay off the neighborhood gangsta. This time Tommy tells her no because Keisha was upset after her run-in with Tasha.

Tasha isn’t feeling the fact that Tommy chose Keisha’s box over their friendship and reminds him he was acting the same way with Holly. Tommy doesn’t take too kindly to that and kicks Tasha out of his car. BUT before all of this happened Tasha revealed some beneficial information to Tommy that he will use later to his advantage.

Tasha might be down, but she is not out yet. She encounters the local gangster once again, and he is looking for payment. Tasha informs him that she does not have his money, but does offer to push drugs for him and he agrees. He hands the daycare center owner a handful of product and walks off.

Tasha then proceeds to call one of the children’s parents we met earlier, a stripper and recruits her to help with selling the drugs. Looks like Tasha found herself a new hustle and at the same time found a way to keep the local “protection racket” happy.

Proctor Finally Slips Up

Proctor took a severe gamble when he decided to let his ex-wife die instead of calling for help. He had no idea the listening device conveniently placed on his daughter’s backpack was going to pick up him saying that his wife would never take away their child from him. During the visit from Warren and Saxe, they dropped the bombshell that Suarez is willing to testify against his client Ghost with some new information.

Armed with this new information, Proctor immediately runs to tell Ghost what he has learned and insists that he kills Maria before she drops a dime on him that could spell trouble for everyone. Ghost takes that into consideration before he tells Proctor to see himself out of his nightclub. Proctor’s problems don’t stop there though, Tommy sneaks up on him and puts a knife to this throat.

Under immense pressure, Joe also tells Tommy about Maria Suarez and urges him as well to kill her. I guess as some insurance in case Ghost passes on the opportunity to do so. Tommy takes the bait and leaves Joe alive for now, but Proctor is still in a world of trouble. Saxe catches up with the lawyer, and before he can head inside his home, he plays the recording of him letting his ex-wife die of an overdose.

While Proctor knows this recording is illegal, its something he doesn’t want his daughter to find out about. Proctor has a conversation with his brother Benny, and he breaks down the entire ordeal. Benny suggests Proctor uses the laptop that was taken from Bailey Markham as insurance, but Joe tells him it is no longer in his possession. Benny urges Joe not to snitch and hands him his gun, Proctor promises he won’t become a rat.

With no one else to turn too, Proctor decides that his place is too hot and decides to ask Ghost if he and his daughter can stay with him. Ghost was reluctant at first but eventually comes around to let his power attorney shack up with him. We will soon learn the penthouse will be the final place he ever sees.

Tommy Goes On A Cancel Christmas Spree

There is no doubt about it, zero f*cks Tommy is our favorite. There were plenty of loose strings to tie up, and Tommy made sure he did that. He took all the info he acquired from both Tasha and Proctor to make sure there will be one left to ruin his business. His first Christmas cancellation was Maria Suarez. Before he could put a bullet in her head, Saxe stops by to discuss some details about her dropping dime on her husband’s killers, Ghost, and Tommy.

After Saxe leaves, Tommy comes out of closet armed with his silence handgun and wastes no time in silencing her for good. He takes the stack of cash Ghost gave her as a parting gift. Ghost eventually shows up and finds the young woman’s corpse, looks like James was there to finish the job, but was too late. He takes the envelope he put the money in and leaves before the cops and feds show up.

Tommy isn’t finished though, there is one more loose end to get rid of, and that is Proctor. Tommy sends 2-Bit to kill the bailiff who poisoned Alicia Jimenez during her trial. That only leaves Proctor and to make sure his path to his target is clear he calls in a favor from his nephew Riq. Tommy instructs the struggle dope boy to deactivate the security alarm and leave the back door open. He also tells him to get the hell out of dodge cause he intends to let the choppa spray…literally.

Riq does what his Uncle asks and before he leaves, comes across a crying Elisa Marie in his dead twin sister’s room. Not wanting her to be around while her dad is being shot at, Riq convinces her to come with him to get hot chocolate. With them out Tommy is cleared to rub out Proctor and he is packing some ridiculous heat. Armed with an assault rifle, Tommy sprays Ghost apartment with bullets trying to kill his target. Proctor armed with just a handgun defends himself, but he’s a terrible shot and is just wasting bullets.

He runs to the room where he believed his daughter would be and is surprised to find out she is not there. He calls her phone and is relieved to learn she is not in the penthouse and far away from the action. While he makes his last stand in Raina’s room, he tells Elisa Marie to not come back to the apartment and to straight to her Uncle Benny’s house. He says goodbye to her for the final time in a somber moment before Tommy finally breaks in the room and fills him up with bullets. Now before he got his Christmas canceled he gave his daughter a locket with a memory card in it. We are sure that will come back to bite either Tommy or Ghost in the ass somehow.

So long Proctor you had a nice run, hate it had to be you, my brother.

Riq’s Stupidity Unites Ghost and Tommy Again…For The Time Being

While the shootout was going down at the penthouse Riq and Elisa Marie were out enjoying hot chocolate. After Riq help’s deliver the now-orphan to her Uncle Benny, Riq is grabbed up by Vincent and his goons. It would seem that he caught on to the fake pills in the bottle and now is going to make him pay.

Ghost arrives at his apartment and is saddened to see his favorite attorney has been killed but has no idea what the hell happened. He is also worried about Riq more than anything and cuts off Saxe and Blanca’s questioning when he receives a phone call from Riq. At the same time, Tommy gets a 9-1-1 text from his nephew telling him to meet up with him at Coney Island. Apparently, Riq sent both his dad and uncle the same message, and they learn that when they bump into each other at the amusement park.

Before the former friends and business partners could start fighting with each other Vincent reveals himself and tells them that it was he who called them to the location. He informs both of them that he has Riq and that if they want to keep Riq alive, they have to pay him $2 million to save his life. Based on the preview from next week’s episode looks like the gang will have to come together again to save the knucklehead teenager.

Photo: Power / Starz