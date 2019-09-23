AM Roundup: Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Trademark Gets Approved, NBA Requires Mental Health Staff for 2019-2020 Season, & More

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Trademark Was Approved. 🔥🔥🔥

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” trademark was approved, meaning that Hot Girl Meg can now officially begin monetizing her movement. In a recent interview with Allure, Meg shared why she decided to make the move:

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she said. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

We’re proud of you, Meg.

The NBA Is Now Requiring Teams to Hire Full-Time Mental Health Staff for the 2019-2020 Season.

CNBC reports that the NBA is implementing new rules that will require teams to add at least one full-time mental health professional to their staff for the 2019-2020 season.

Jamila Wideman, NBA vice president of player development, stated during a Chicago health and wellness meeting held for team execs and mental health and wellness providers last week:

“I think this meeting itself represents an opportunity for teams to share out and gradually build a collection of best practice so that the rising tide of this all shifts. What we’re seeing is teams willing to embrace, sort of holistically, the question of how do we do better, how do we do more for everyone?”

Kim Kardashian Was in a Tupac Video Back in the Day.

Apparently Kim Kardashian made a cameo appearance in Tupac’s “All About Me” when she was just 14 years old.

“So first of all, we lied and said we were like 18 probably,” Kim shared during a recent episode of Jonathan Cheban’s Foodgod podcast. “I definitely looked 18. I didn’t even drive. Kim[berly] Stewart was in some, I don’t even know what, I think it was for a soundtrack. I have to call Kourtney [Kardashian] and find out.”

And no, she didn’t meet Pac.

“No, he wasn’t there, I’ve never seen the footage,” she said. “We were walking down the runway, like we were models walking down a runway. It wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway, and it was Kim Stewart, Kourtney, me and maybe like one or two other of our friends.”

You know sleuths run the internet, so folks uncovered the video in no time. Check it out below (Kim’s in blue at the 3:05, 3:27, and 4:22 marks):

