CasBar: Jim Jones Talks About The Art of Hustling, New Roc Nation Deal, & More

We’re kicking off Season two of CasBar by chopping it up with Harlem legend and Dipset’s own, rapper Jim Jones.

Jones made a name for himself in the early aughts alongside Juelz Santana and Cam’ron. The group made a huge splash onto the New York rap scene and its influenced flows and fashion for years to come. Dipset was never one to stranglehold itself– from Dipskate, Sizzurp, to making their logo a mainstay in Hip-Hop culture.

Jones is no stranger to hustling and almost 20 years removed from the group’s introduction, he’s making sure he’s still chasing the bag. He tells us just how important hustling and being able to sell anything to anyone is key to maintaining wealth.

Watch the latest episode of CasBar up top to hear what other gems Jones dropped.