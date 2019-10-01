AM Roundup: ScHoolboy Q Wants to Play Tekashi 6ix9ine in a Movie, Travis Scott Readies New Music, & More

ScHoolboy Q Wants to Play Tekashi 6ix9ine in a Movie.

Yes, you read that correctly. ScHoolboy Q recently shared that he’d like to play 6ix9ine in a movie about his life, since there nine times out of 10 will be one at this point. 🙃

“THe 6 9 movie gone be crazy… I Hope I get a role in it. I just wanna play one of tHe snitcHes,” Q joked on Twitter. “I can def get away wit playing 6 9 on da B.E.T Version.. I’m all in.”

As XXL points out, Q’s tweets come not long after 50 Cent responded to a rumor that he obtained rights to a 6ix9ine biopic, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

Travis Scott Is About to Drop New Music.

While we await Kanye’s Jesus Is King, Travis Scott has announced that he has new music dropping this Friday, Oct. 4. The song is titled “Highest in the Room” and its announcement came with three different art pieces.

A Study Found That Violent Video Games Are More Likely to Be Blamed for School Shootings If the Gunman Is White.

A recent study published by the journal Psychology of Popular Media Culture shows that racial stereotyping plays a role in how video games are blamed for school shootings. Author Patrick M. Markey, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Villanova University, states that “there is no scientific evidence linking playing violent video games to horrific acts of violence like homicides or school shootings.”

“In fact,” he continued, “research done by numerous scholars from psychology, communication, criminology, sociology, and economics examining such violence have found that when people are consuming violent video games, societal violence decreases.”

Read more about the study and its findings here.

