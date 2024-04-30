Diddy’s Alleged Drug Mule Brendan Paul Pleads Not Guilty

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

While it remains unclear how Brendan Paul went from college student to a member of Diddy’s entourage, once thing that is clear is that he’s now in serious trouble.

After producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones alleged in a civil lawsuit that Diddy was using drugs to compel underage girls into sex trafficking, a federal raid went down at Diddy’s two residences in Los Angeles and Miami. Diddy was not at either home at the time. He was at the Miami Opa-Locka airport with associate Brendan Paul.

Paul was arrested at the airport for drug possession, when a search of his carry-on bag produced cocaine and [marijuana] edibles.

In his lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York City, Jones alleged that Paul “procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and ‘tuci’ (a combination of cocaine and ecstasy) by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA.” Jones also said Paul was responsible for hiring sex workers and ensuring they were paid.

Paul’s lawyer, Brian H. Bieber, pled on his behalf in a Miami courtroom last week.

“We entered Brendan’s plea of not guilty in Court today. We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion,” Bieber told USA Today in a statement. A trial hearing has been schedule for July 8.

Paul grew up in the Cleveland neighborhood of Shaker Heights and was best known for an uneventful two years playing for Syracuse’s basketball team. On his Facebook page, he acknowledges working with Diddy on his 2023 Grammy-nominated release Off the Grid: The Love Album. Paul has made no public comment since his arrest, which you can see below.

After settling with Cassie within 24 hours of her filing a lawsuit alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse, Diddy has claimed his innocence in several other pending civil lawsuits, including Jones.’ He’s posted minimally on social media since with his comments turned off.

But recently he posted the “Victory” video with his comments on, and a caption reading “Bad Boy For Life.” He also expressed his condolences to the loved ones of Rico Wade, the founding producer of Organized Noize and leader of The Dungeon Family who was behind hits for Goodie Mob and Outkast, and inspired his cousin, platinum-selling rap star, Future.

One commenter said on Diddy’s post, “It’s diddy turning his comments on to check the temperature out 😂😂😂 like he wanna see what ppl saying lol.”

Paul has made no public comments on his arrest or working with Diddy.