‘A Different World’ Sequel Is Headed To Netflix, Social Media Is Hyped (And Worried)

Published on November 11, 2025

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison

Source: Lynn Goldsmith / Getty

Taking classic shows from decades ago and adapting them into new content that works for millennials and Gen Z has worked well for Hollywood lately, and the idea has even influenced Netflix’s newest project. 

A Different World is making its epic return, allowing a new generation to infiltrate the halls of Hillman College, and will be executive-produced by Felicia Pride. 

The single-camera comedy will have 10 half-hour episodes and serve as a continuation of the original show that ran from 1987 to 1993, depicting The Cosby Show’s Denise Huxtable’s coming of age at the fictional, historically black college. 

To keep the storyline going, the show will focus on Deborah Wayne, the daughter of Kadeem Hardison’s Dwayne Wayne and Jasmine Guy’s Whitley Gilbert, as she embarks on her freshman year. 

In 2024, Deadline first broke the news that the show would be returning, describing the Waynes’ journey as she “finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape. She sets out to build her own legacy – while having the time of her life – alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.”

Much of the original cast is aware of the new show, and the reception has been positive, especially from Debbie Allen, who’ll be returning to direct three episodes, including the premiere.

The original series’ writers, Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, are coming back, as are executive producers Mandy Summers and Tom Werner, all excited to get back to the pivotal show.

A Different World changed everything for us,” said the Bythewoods in a statement to Netflix. “It was where we got our start as writers and where we found each other. This show has always been a part of our love story. To return to Hillman now and help reimagine this world for a new generation feels like a continuation of that legacy – one rooted in love, purpose, and possibility.”

The cast is rounded out by Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

Exact production dates or the arrival dates on Netflix have yet to be announced. But see how social media is reacting to the show’s return below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

