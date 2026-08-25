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Rare Photos Of Late Singer Aaliyah

Cassius Gems: 20 Rare Photos Of Aaliyah & Her Celebrity Friends

Published on August 25, 2026
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Singer Aaliyah poses backstage at Madison Square Garden in 1995.
16-year-old Aaliyah poses backstage at Madison Square Garden in 1995. Source: Catherine McGann / Getty

Aaliyah Dana Haughton would have been celebrating her 42nd birthday today, if not for her tragic passing in a 2001 plane crash.

The singer had already accomplished so much by the time of her death — at 22 years old she had two platinum albums, several movie credits, had just released her third studio album that would go on to spawn multiple hits, and most importantly, she influenced the genre of R&B in a way very few have and probably ever will.

Nearly 20 years after her death, fans are still keeping her legacy alive and creatives continue to sample and reference her work in their own.

On the ninth anniversary of Aaliyah’s death, Drake penned a letter to the R&B legend, expressing his love for her and all that she was.

“Dear Dana,” he wrote in a 2010 open letter for Rap Radar, using her middle name. “I’ve never lost a parent, a friend, or a lover but I will never forget this day for the rest of my life. I remember getting the news that you had passed and it connected with my heart like a clean shot from Muhammad Ali. I was crushed. Not only was I one of your biggest fans but I was truly in love with you. I loved the way you carried yourself, the way you dressed, the confidence with which you addressed passion and relationships in your music. I said to myself that even if we never met, I wanted a woman in my life just like you. I am pained that we will never get to connect now that music ended up being my career path. But you should know, we all listen to you everyday and we remain inspired and moved by all that you’ve given the world. I hope I make the right life choices so I can end up in heaven where I know you rest your head. I’ll continue to make music in your honor until the day we finally meet. Dinner’s on me! Love you always and forever, Drake.”

Check out more rare photos below. Rest in peace, Aaliyah!

1. Baby Aaliyah.

2. 16-year-old Aaliyah backstage at Madison Square Garden.

16-year-old Aaliyah backstage at Madison Square Garden.
Source: Getty

3. At the 11th Soul Train Music Awards in ’97.

At the 11th Soul Train Music Awards in '97.
Source: Getty

4. Spotted at the Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS with Gwen Stefani, Kidada and Rashida Jones, and China Chow.

Spotted at the Fifth Annual Race to Erase MS with Gwen Stefani, Kidada and Rashida Jones, and China Chow.
Source: Getty

5. All smiles at the premiere of ‘Anastasia’ in L.A.

All smiles at the premiere of 'Anastasia' in L.A.
Source: Getty

6. Spotted at the premiere of ‘Mercury Rising’ in L.A.

Spotted at the premiere of 'Mercury Rising' in L.A.
Source: Getty

7. Baby girl wins Best Female Video for “Try Again” at the 2000 MTV Awards.

Baby girl wins Best Female Video for "Try Again" at the 2000 MTV Awards.
Source: Getty

8. So beautiful.

So beautiful.
Source: Getty

9. In attendance for ‘Me, Myself & Irene’ in 2000.

In attendance for 'Me, Myself & Irene' in 2000.
Source: Getty

10. Aaliyah and Missy Elliott, happy as ever, at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards.

Aaliyah and Missy Elliott, happy as ever, at the 12th Annual Soul Train Music Awards.
Source: Getty

11. Spotted at Diddy’s 2000 Fourth of July Party.

Spotted at Diddy's 2000 Fourth of July Party.
Source: Getty

12. The sweetest.

The sweetest.
Source: Getty

13. All laughs at the ‘Planet of the Apes’ New York premiere.

All laughs at the 'Planet of the Apes' New York premiere.
Source: Getty

14. Holding hands and arriving at the Paris Theatre in NYC.

Holding hands and arriving at the Paris Theatre in NYC.
Source: Getty

15. Jay-Z, Aaliyah, Bijou Phillips and Kidada Jones at a Tommy Hilfiger Party in L.A.

Jay-Z, Aaliyah, Bijou Phillips and Kidada Jones at a Tommy Hilfiger Party in L.A.
Source: Getty

16. Best Friends Forever.

17. Killing the red carpet with Beyoncé.

18. You’ve got to love ’em.

19. Rest in peace, Aaliyah. We love you!

Related Tags

1990s style aaliyah celebrity birthdays celebrity deaths Newsletter plane crash rare photos throwback

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