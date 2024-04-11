Adam Silver Calls Jontay Porter’s Alleged Gambling A “Cardinal Sin” & Suggests NBA Ban, X Wants Same Energy For Accused Abusers

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Toronto Raptor forward Jontay Porter has been suspended since March 23 as the NBA investigates allegations that he bet on his own games. Now, Adam Silver has spoken out.

Clearly, betting ethics have long been debated, which is why it’s only been legal in most states for less than 10 years and is still forbidden in others. But now that it’s allowed in some places, many sketchy parlays have been placed, and Silver is not here for it.

Following a board of governors meeting, Silver participated in a Q&A. Upon being asked about Porter’s allegations, it seems he may have to make an example of him, calling it a “cardinal sin.”

“There is nothing more serious, I think, around this league when it comes to gambling and betting on our games and that is a direct player involvement. So the investigation is ongoing, but the consequences could be very severe,” Silver said.

Silver even added that if the investigation proves that he did place bets on the game, it could call to “ban him from the game.”

It all stemmed from a bet on a game against the Los Angeles Clippers in January, which included a .50 under/over for made threes. Four minutes into the game, Porter left because of an eye injury, and the next day, DraftKings said that Porter’s three-pointer under was the most lucrative of all NBA games the night before.

Then a similar situation happened again days later against the Sacramento Kings, and DraftKings said it made the most money of any props that night. It also was odd because the bets were made for between $10,000 and $20,000– way more than the casual gambler.

While social media doesn’t take much seriously, they were upset that betting is what infuriates Commish Silver so much and not several NBA players who have been accused of domestic violence but continue to play freely.

Namely, Charlotte Hornet Miles Bridges –who served just a 30-game suspension– for allegedly assaulting Mychelle Johnson, the mother of his two kids.

See how social media is reacting to Silver’s comments below.