Cassius Gems: Stunning Photos Of Adrienne Bailon To Celebrate Her Birthday Today

Today is Adrienne Bailon’s 37th birthday and we’re here to celebrate the talented queen.

Adrienne was first introduced to the world as part of ’00s girls group 3LW. Alongside Naturi Naughton and Kiely Williams, Adrienne became known for hits like “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right),” “Playas Gon’ Play,” and “I Do (Wanna Get Close To You)” featuring Loon. Like most singing groups, the trio eventually hit a bump in the road — and while 3LW went through losing Naturi Naughton and attempting to replace her with Jessica Benson, Adrienne decided to try her hand at acting. By 2008, 3LW had officially disbanded, but Adrienne had filmed several movies in the Cheetah Girls franchise, so all was not lost.

Adrienne embarked upon her solo singing career, joined Keeping Up With The Kardashians as Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend, nabbed hosting gigs for MTV, Pepsi, and Oxygen… the list goes on. Currently, the beauty serves as one of five cohosts on Emmy award-winning daytime talk show, The Real. She was also revealed as the Flamingo on FOX competition series, The Masked Singer.

Check out some of Adrienne Bailon’s most beautiful social media moments below and join us in wishing her the happiest of birthdays.