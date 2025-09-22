Subscribe
Sports

A’ja Wilson Crowned WNBA’s 1st 4-Time MVP

Published on September 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

A’ja Wilson’s 2025 season just got even more meaningful.

The Las Vegas Aces star has been crowned this year’s WNBA MVP. Wilson makes history with the honor as she becomes the first ever woman to win four MVPs after previously winning last year, as well as in 2022 and 2020.

That puts her in a rarified air of all her own, above league greats like Sheryl Swoopes, Lauren Jackson, and Lisa Leslie.

It was a landslide victory for Wilson, who ultimately received 51 first-place votes and 657 points to finish ahead of second-place Napheesa Collier, who received 18 first-place votes and 534 points.

Wilson was presented the award after Friday’s practice, with her boyfriend, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, there in support as well as WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Being the team player she is, she told her squad that her receiving the honor is a testament to the hard work they all put in.

“It hasn’t been easy for us. They counted us out,” an emotional Wilson said to her teammates as they surrounded her in the practice gym. “They wrote us all off, but we showed up every single day. … It has my name on it, but it’s all of us. There is no [MVP award] without each and every last one of you guys.”

The 29-year-old’s other awards this year include AP Player of the Year, AP Defensive Player of the Year, and Co-Defensive Player of the Year, which she shares with Minnesota Lynx Alanna Smith.

She earned them all by averaging a league-leading 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, two blocks, with a 50.5% field goal percentage, and 42.4% from three.

You don’t have to look far to see her dominance, since it was on display in a tight Game 3 against the Seattle Storm, which they ultimately won to advance, thanks to Wilson’s 38-point performance.

She’ll have another chance to show her greatness as her Aces are facing off against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA Semifinals.

See social media saluting Wilson’s new trophy below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

A'ja Wilson las vegas aces WNBA
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Trending
NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs
20 Items
Sports

President Trump Calls NFL’s New Kickoff Rule “Sissy” So X Roasts Him For Avoiding Vietnam War Draft

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

US President Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at the Pentagon
20 Items
Pop Culture

Trump’s Droopy Face At 9/11 Memorial Sparks Scary Health Concerns, X Diagnoses Him

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close