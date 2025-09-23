‘The Bear’ Writer Detained After “Old White Woman” Karen Complained On Train

The latest alleged Karen has been spotted in New York, and more specifically aboard a Metro-North train.

Alex O’Keefe, a screenwriter for The Bear, posted a video of the moment an elderly woman, whom he says picked on him, and the cops responding.

“You arrest the one Black dude on the train because this white woman didn’t like the way I was sitting,” he says once uniformed officers approached him.

The cops pull out their handcuffs and appear to pull him out of his seat as he repeatedly says, “I haven’t done anything illegal.”

A minor struggle ensues, and cops claim he’s resisting and being disorderly.

Love News? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The video ends there, and O’Keefe posted another video of himself once he was removed from the station in cuffs, as at least four officers surround him.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, he explains that it happened when he was traveling to Connecticut, and he refused to change how he was seated after an “old white woman” instructed him to. So, she told the conductor, who called the police, escalating the drama.

“While waiting for the police to arrive, the old Karen’s friend said ‘You’re not the minority anymore.’ The police told me to leave the train, I refused and asked what was I doing illegally. They said I was disturbing the peace by not leaving the train,” he wrote.

He adds that the police didn’t even get the old woman’s statement, but proceeded to “detained me and interrogated me. Only Black folks stayed nearby and recorded the arrest.”

O’Keefe says that after he demanded a lawyer, they released him, ending the caption, “This country is growing more psycho by the day. What will you do about it?”

The Daily Beast reached out to the MTA’s Police Department for more information on the incident, who said “a conductor reported a passenger occupying two seats had refused to remove his feet from one of the seats.”

Officers had a similar story, claiming that their body cameras and on-board security camera video “revealed that a 31-year-old male was observed with both legs stretched across an adjacent seat”

See how social media is reacting to the situation below.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.