Reverse Sammy Sosa?: Alex Rodriguez Clowned On X For His Obnoxious Skin Tan

Alex Rodriguez no longer plays professional baseball, but X users said he struck out big time last night with his tan.
Minnesota Timberwolves majority owner Alex Rodriguez was the talk of social media during his team’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks last night.
While the Bucks’ Damian Lillard was doing exceptional things on the court, A-Rod, flanked by his fitness trainer girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and Stephen A. Smith, was clowned on X for looking like Kramer on that episode of Seinfeld when he showed up with that awful tan.
Rodriguez’s showing up fried to a fricassee earned him comparisons to Sammy Sosa and Robert Downey Jr.’s character from Tropic Thunder and other hilarious jokes.
Others compared Rodriguez to Ross Gellar in a classic episode of Friends when a trip to get a spray tan doesn’t work out well for him.
A-Rod’s obnoxious tan isn’t anything new; he showed up with one in an Instagram post on Cordeiro’s account during the couple’s vacation trip to San Jose Del Cabo.
We have no idea what Rodriguez was going for with his tan or if he accidentally fell asleep while tanning, but showing up to a nationally televised NBA game almost looking the same color as the basketball game was not a good idea.
We sincerely hope the World Series Champion is taking care of his skin. A good tan is always nice, but too much sun can be problematic.
You can see more hilarious reactions to Alex Rodriguez doing his best impression of C. Thomas Howell from the 1986 film Soul Man is in the gallery below.
1. LOL
2. Oof
3. Lol, the reverse Sammy Sosa
4. Bruh
5. Tears
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
-
SZN Opener: USC Cornerback Ceyair Wright Talks Acting, Football, and Balancing Both
-
Donald Trump Booed At Sneaker Con While Selling Sneakers, X Clowns His Gold MAGA Fraud 1's
-
What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree
-
#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down
-
Donald Trump's Sneakers Won't Ship For Months And May Not Look The Way They Do In Ads
-
Usher Says Chilli Broke His Heart After She Declined His Marriage Proposal, Social Media Gives Him The Side Eye
-
The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation...Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks
-
Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit