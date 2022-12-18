Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested For Allegedly Punching His Daughter, Twitter Disgusted

A celebratory day for Amar’e Stoudemire ended terribly.

The former basketball player was in Florida for graduation, receiving his Master’s Degree in business administration from the University of Miami. While in the Sunshine State, he was arrested earlier today after he hit his daughter.

The news was first reported by Fox’s Andy Slater, accompanied by a photo of Stoudemire donning his graduation robe and another of his mug shot.

“JUST IN: Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami on Saturday, just hours after graduating with a master’s degree. Stoudemire, charged with battery, allegedly told cops his daughter ‘received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,’ sources say,” Slater tweeted.

He’ll also face one count of domestic violence after striking one of his teen daughters– one is 17 years old, and the other is 14 years old.

Hitting your children as a form of punishment has always been controversial, but according to TMZ, the beating drew blood after he reportedly hit and slapped her in the face. After getting hit in the face, Stoudemire allegedly repeatedly struck the girl in her body.

TMZ claims that the altercation arose because the young woman was disrespecting her grandmother, Stoudemire’s mother.

“The reason he allegedly snapped … per cops, Amar’e described disciplining her after she responded with ‘attitude’ to her grandma (Amar’e’s mother) when she called for her at his house, which caused Amar’e to confront his kid … and allegedly dole out a ‘whooping,’” writes TMZ.

Afterward, the teen sent her mother, Alexis Stoudemire, photo evidence of her injuries which led to the police being contacted.

Stoudemire was released on a $1,500 bond and was given a stay-away order with an arraignment hearing set for Jan. 17.

