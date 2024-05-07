WNBA Drops The Ball On Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky Debut With No Live Coverage

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The WNBA preseason started out on a bumpy note with its broadcast of the first pro games of Angel Reese’s career.

While the pro debut of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark in her game vs. the Dallas Wings went off without a hitch, there were problems with the stream for Reese’s first game which pitted the Chicago Sky against the Minnesota Lynx. Turns out, though the WNBA announced the game would be available via the app, they clarified later that it wouldn’t.

So a WNBA fan stepped in. Initially identified as @heyheyitsalli, X user Alli Schneider was at the game when she realized it wasn’t being streamed. She asked her followers if they’d be interested in watching through her phone, and when they answered in the affirmative, she took it upon herself to stream the entire game.

A total of 2 million people watched.

“I actually did it last year too because the Lynx had a preseason game that was again not selected for any sort of coverage,” Schneider told the Athletic. “So I did it last year for a couple of friends and I had maybe 80 people total watch, so I figured I’d try again this year and see if maybe that’s something people want. And apparently it was.”

While the Lynx were the victors 92-81, the league missed an opportunity to showcase one of its budding superstars in Reese, who has 3.1 million social media followers, more than either the WNBA account or Clark’s.

“People want to see that, but they also want to see, you know, it’s not just about Caitlin,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after the game. “This isn’t Caitlin’s fault in any way. It’s more, you know, the recognition that there’s general excitement about the WNBA in ways that we haven’t seen before. And so we have to capitalize to really ensure that this is a movement.”

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon echoed her comments.

“It’s so many eyes upon us right now no matter what. And it’s really good that the eyes are upon us no matter what. And we’d love for everybody to take a look, especially with this team you have a great group of young women who are exciting to watch play.”

Reeve also said that Schneider deserved compensation for broadcasting the game, to the tune of about $3 per viewer. South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley agreed, sharing that she’d donated $100 to Schneider in appreciation.

“I cash apped her $1,000,” Staley said. “I paid to watch the game,” she added with laughing emojis.

Reese’s teammate, former Gamecocks player Kamilla Cardoso, also made her WNBA debut in the loss bringing down four rebounds and scoring six points in 13 minutes.

Reese had 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes in the losing effort. Clark scored 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in her pro debut with the Indiana Fever.

The response to Schneider’s feed led to a welcomed change. The WNBA says it will now stream the Sky vs. the New York Liberty game on May 7 on the League Pass app.

The WNBA regular season tips off May 14.

WNBA fans were clearly upset about the lack of coverage, see the reactions below.