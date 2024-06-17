Subscribe
Sports

Angel Reese Called For Flagrant Foul After Hitting Caitlin Clark’s Head During Defensive Play, Social Media Debates Rivalry

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have been constantly compared since they first faced off in the Women’s NCAA championship two years ago.

Now, both have graduated to the WNBA and on Sunday, their teams, the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, faced off.

Clark’s Fever bested Angel’s Sky 91-83 in their second professional matchup, as she dropped 23 points. But things got a bit heated beyond the box score when Clark was driving to the basket, and Reese attempted to swat the ball from behind. Reese’s block attempt wasn’t successful, and instead, hit Clark in the head, causing her to fall to the floor.

It was ruled a flagrant foul, and Reese took issue with the ruling after the game and knew that a foul against Clark would get a ton of publicity even though it was just a basketball play.

“Basketball play, I can’t control the refs. They affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight.” Reese said. “I’m always going for the ball. But y’all are going to play that clip, what, 20 times before Monday?”

Clark also downplayed the foul after the game, agreeing it was a clean play because Reese was just focused on playing good defense.

“It’s just a part of basketball,” she said. “It is what it is. Just trying to make a play on the ball and get the block. It happens.”

Despite getting into foul trouble, Reese still scored 11 points, grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, and dished out five assists, tying a WNBA rookie record with her sixth consecutive double-double.

See how social media is reacting to the WNBA’s hottest rivalry and flagrant foul below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

RELATED TAGS

angel reese caitlin clark
Trending
HBCU Futurist title card
Entrepreneurship

HBCU Futurist Episode 1: HBCU Accelerator Gives Startup Companies a Boost Through Education & Resources

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close