Angelica Ross Style Shoot for Cassius

Actress and activist extraordinaire is CassiusLife.com’s June 2021 cover star. We couldn’t think of a better person to hold down our annual Pride Month cover as the POSE star’s passionate battle for trans rights has garnered her admirers all over the world.
Never one to hold her tongue when speaking her truth, her confidence shines through the lens, be it video or still photography. With a free, Black and Afro-Futuristic aesthetic as the theme, Ross absolutely served in these looks.
Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius
1. Angelica Ross for CassiusSource:Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nail
Top: Isabel Marant
Custom Hair: Kiyah Wright
Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius
2. Angelica Ross for CassiusSource:Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nail
Overalls: Isabel Marant
Jewelry: Isabel Marant
Corset: The Archives
Heels: Ego
Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius
3. Angelica Ross for CassiusSource:Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nail
Top: Isabel Marant
Trousers: Isabel Marant
Heels: Isabel Marant
Belt: Isabel Marant
Jewelry: Shay Jewelry
Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius
4. Angelica Ross for CassiusSource:Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nail
Top: Isabel Marant
Trousers: Isabel Marant
Boots: Casadei
Hat: Atsuko Kudo Latex
Jewelry: Shay Jewelry
Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius
5. Angelica Ross for CassiusSource:Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nail
Top and Shorts: Isabel Marant
Hat: Atsuko Kudo Latex
Boots: Casadei
Jewelry: Shay Jewelry
Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius