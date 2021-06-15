June Cassius Cover 2021 Header Logo
angelica ross , ATTCS , pride month
Angelica Ross Style Shoot for Cassius

Posted 9 hours ago

Pride Month 06.15.21

Angelica Ross for Cassius

Source: JD Barnes / Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nail

Actress and activist extraordinaire is CassiusLife.com’s June 2021 cover star. We couldn’t think of a better person to hold down our annual Pride Month cover as the POSE star’s passionate battle for trans rights has garnered her admirers all over the world.

Never one to hold her tongue when speaking her truth, her confidence shines through the lens, be it video or still photography. With a free, Black and Afro-Futuristic aesthetic as the theme, Ross absolutely served in these looks.

Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius

1. Angelica Ross for Cassius

Top: Isabel Marant

Custom Hair: Kiyah Wright

Talent: @AngelicaRoss Photographer: @JDtheCombo with thejamesbarnes.com Fashion Stylist & Creative Director: @BrandonMGarr Fashion Stylist: @TaylorOrear Makeup: @YolondaFrederick Hair: @KiyahWright1 Image Editor: @Daniele.Iachella with @crowdMGMT Nails: @TheEditorialNail Fashion Assistant: Khai St Lawrence Photo Retouch: @daniele.iachella Set Design: @davon_thecre8tor Video Team: @jeanlondondia @sunset_melody Creative Director: @jbthegawd @oraclemediallc Line Producer: @thehowellworld angelica ross for cassius

2. Angelica Ross for Cassius

Overalls: Isabel Marant

Jewelry: Isabel Marant

Corset: The Archives

Heels: Ego

3. Angelica Ross for Cassius

Top: Isabel Marant

Trousers: Isabel Marant

Heels: Isabel Marant

Belt: Isabel Marant

Jewelry: Shay Jewelry

4. Angelica Ross for Cassius

Top: Isabel Marant

Trousers: Isabel Marant

Boots: Casadei

Hat: Atsuko Kudo Latex

Jewelry: Shay Jewelry

5. Angelica Ross for Cassius

Top and Shorts: Isabel Marant

Hat: Atsuko Kudo Latex

Boots: Casadei

Jewelry: Shay Jewelry

