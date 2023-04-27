Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Cited For Assault After Flinging A Chair, NBA Twitter Says Its Cap

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Tempers flair in the NBA playoffs, but rarely do the repercussions get as serious as they just did for Anthony Edwards.

An ejection? Of course. A suspension? Sometimes. But Edwards is now being cited for third-degree assault for a heated moment during his Minnesota Timberwolves’ season-ending Game 5 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards let his anger get the best of him, which is when he got into an altercation… with a chair. Yes, a chair. Edwards missed an attempt at a would-be-game-tying 3-pointer, then as he was walking back to the locker, he picked up a folding chair and flung it to the ground.

The chair-flinging incident was caught on camera and is not nearly as climatic as accounts say.

However, the move reportedly injured a Ball Arena security guard in the back and a second employee as well. Now, the Denver police are looking to take action, despite Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas saying the injuries weren’t serious.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Wolves said in a statement released Wednesday night. “We have no further comment at this moment.”

The incident is coming back to bite Edwards as the local cops have even given him a court date on June 9, because he has been charged with third-degree assault, which Colorado classifies as a class one misdemeanor.

According to ESPN, if convicted of “knowingly or recklessly” causing bodily injury, Edwards could face jail time and a fine upwards of $1,000.

Twitter thinks the whole ordeal is being blown out of proportion. See the reactions below.