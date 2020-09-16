Twitter Had Jokes After Denver Nuggets Knock Los Angeles Clippers Out of Playoffs

An Urban One Brand
Posted September 16, 2020
Sports
09.16.20
This one of them days where you don’t read your mentions. Gotta log out and give someone else the password 😂— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020
The @Lakers will always own Los Angeles!! It will never change 😁— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020
Bro showed up with some straightbacks and New Balances and thought he was gonna dethrone the king in his own city.— Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) September 16, 2020
My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020
I’ma push back my barber appointment tomorrow.Can’t trust any clippers right now. I’m shook.— TJ Adeshola (@TJay) September 16, 2020
He looked at Bron and AD link up and thought Paul George was the answer.— Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) September 16, 2020
Clippers traded 5 1st round picks for PG's shot to hit the backboard LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLMMMMMMMMMMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— Ahmed🇸🇴/Blxst stan account (@big_business_) September 16, 2020
Na he gone have them timbs on for the beach workout https://t.co/layfp6w4Iz— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) September 16, 2020
Safe space?? NahThe Clippers traded more first round picks (5) for Paul George than field goals he had tonight (4). pic.twitter.com/lqIu9bQQh3— yankees szn (@strobesglow) September 16, 2020
“So who started calling you playoff P?” pic.twitter.com/9USlDIiX5S— Vαℓαrie ♛ (@LeeenaBellle87) September 16, 2020
“Bring it in fellas” - Doc Rivers“Cancun on 3... 1-2-3 CANCUN” - LA Clippers Man..... CARRY ON!!!— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 16, 2020
Clippers fans right now..... pic.twitter.com/pL9DGrijIo— TPS (@TotalProSports) September 16, 2020
Doc Rivers in the Clippers Locker Room after Game 7 😂💀🏀 pic.twitter.com/yFVyKmPXK2— Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) September 16, 2020
If You Missed The Clippers Exit Game Last Night, Here’s A Replay Of Paul George In Full pic.twitter.com/opqqoCG98r— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) September 16, 2020
Scrolling through NBA twitter reading the Clippers jokes this AM pic.twitter.com/Ca1RcYdpbe— Aaron West (@oeste) September 16, 2020
1-2-3 Tulum pic.twitter.com/6OpsonbogV— Master (@MasterTes) September 16, 2020
Ballmer so hot 🤣🤣🤣— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020
Same ole Clippers. A 2nd Round Dynasty. 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mN8EHjEujk— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 16, 2020
This guy wreaking HAVOC on the Clippers😭😭 pic.twitter.com/o8uIchb5F6— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 16, 2020
Jokic vs Kawhi in game 7 pic.twitter.com/7YnQuZvQYv— 𝔾𝕖𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕖 𝕄𝕚𝕜𝕒𝕟 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕟 (@CasualBullsFan) September 16, 2020
One last Kobe tribute that’s respect FR https://t.co/RZb5e93HDg— MJN (@MylesNewt517) September 16, 2020
Kobe in heaven laughing at the Clippers.— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) September 16, 2020
Kobe in heaven laughing at the Clippers.