Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Verzuz Announced, Twitter Gets The Collard Greens & Neo Soul Fits Ready

The first Verzuz event of 2022 was revealed, and it’s right on time for the love holiday, Valentine’s Day.

Announced on Monday (Jan.31) by Verzuz, soulful crooners Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will be kicking off the third season of the music “battle” series that has become a beast since being conceived on Instagram Live. Billed as a “Valentine’s Day Special,” it will go down on February 15, the day after the “Hallmark holiday.”

Keeping with the more recent Verzuz events, this will be a live ticketed event at Avalon Hollywood in California. For those who still aren’t sure about attending concerts and don’t live in Cali, you can live stream the battle of the crooners on Triller, Fite, and Verzuz’s social media accounts.

As expected, Twitter is excited and is getting the collard greens, Neo Soul drip, and incense ready for this one. The predictions are pouring as to who will walk away with W from the “battle” when the dust settles. Also, there are jokes and plenty of memes about the showdown between Musiq and Anthony Hamilton.

We’re gonna reserve our predictions because, honestly, no one ever gets them right. Remember Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule? Everyone had the Bronx rapper easily beating the singing rapper, but Jeffrey Atkins stole the show. So we’re just looking forward to some good vibes and music.

Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild were not on the list of potential Verzuz events everyone wants to see. One person we already know we will never see on the Verzuz is JAY-Z. During the Twitter Spaces event for Alicia Keys hosted by Genius’ Rob Markman, the God MC made it very clear that “No one can stand on that stage with me. It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me.”

So get the soul food, incense, and your favorite libations ready it’s going down February 15, 5:30 pm PT/ 8:30 pm ET.

Photo: VERZUZ / Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Verzuz