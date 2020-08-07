CASSIUS Gems: Meet The “Essential Worker” Luvee Who Stole The Show During 2 Chainz & Rick Ross’ Verzuz

If you were tuned into Rick Ross VERZUZ 2 Chainz Thursday night (Aug.7), there was one moment that stood out to you, and it featured two strippers oops we mean essential workers.

When the Verzuz event first kicked off, the energy was a bit low compared to previous matchups. BUT that quickly changed when 2 Chainz decided it was time to remind us we were definitely in the strip club capital of the world, Atlanta. When Dos Necklaces took us to Lemon Pepper Lou Williams‘ favorite spot to eat Magic City by playing Juicy J’s booty-shaking anthem “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” he used to the moment to bring out two lovely dancers that he described as “essential workers.”

Oh, and they were rocking their PPE while they were getting twerk on too.

One dancer, in particular, caught the eyes of viewers for self-explanatory reasons. We can show you better than we can tell you.

Soon after, the internet detectives went to work to find out who the magnificent short-haired vixen was that blessed our phone screens with her assets, and they found her quickly. While we don’t know her government, she goes by Luvee on the gram, and she is definitely a CASSIUS Gem.

Photo: Luvee / Luvee Instagram