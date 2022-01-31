Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Confirm Pregnancy In The Most Harlem Way Ever, Twitter Reacts

Move over Nick Cannon. You’re not the only one expecting a child (his 8th). After months of speculation, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have confirmed a bun is warming up in the Barbadian’s oven.

Per People, the couple announced the pregnancy in the most Harlem way possible with a clearly pregnant Rihanna showing off her bump proudly with A$AP Rocky as they went for a planned stroll around his hometown. Rihanna and Rocky braved the extreme cold for the reveal with lingerie slinger rocking a long pick coat strategically unbuttoned where her bump is with a gold cross with colorful jewels nesting right at the top of the bump.

In one of the photos, Rocky can be seen placing a kiss on Rihanna’s forehead as they go for their walk during the snowy day in NYC. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been an item for nearly a year, with the A$AP Mob member not biting his tongue regarding how he felt about the soon-to-be mother. Back In May, speaking with GQ about Rihanna, Rocky described her as “the love of my life.”

When asked about the relationship, he continued, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

As expected, the reactions are pouring in for the still-developing situation. You can peep them in the gallery below.

Photo: Gotham / Getty