Best and Worst Dressed At BET Awards 2021

1. Lil Nas X Source:Getty Lil Nas X is never one to shy away from his personality and loves to shock the world. So it should come as no surprise that he popped up on the red carpet. The Andrea Grossi-designed dress is not only sustainable but part of a collection called “Welcome to DeusLand,” to question our society’s customs and politics.

2. Migos Source:Getty While these aren’t the blouses we saw when the Migos almost tussled with Joe Budden, they still made a statement. The crew kept it chill as they all rocked lowkey outfits with varying shades of green to complement each other. Plus, you’ve gotta salute anyone who rocks leather in LA heat.

3. Lil Uzi Vert Source:Getty Twitter has been loving (and hating) the ‘fits Lil Uzi Vert and JT of the City Girls have been rocking since the couple became official. The two went for different vibes as JT glammed up and Uzi stuck to his Philly roots with fresh Timberlands and camo pants.

4. DaBaby Source:Getty Again, rocking certain pieces in Cali heat is very bold. But if you’re doing it with a bunch of ice around your neck, a bright yellow coat, and a portable fan to keep you cool, then we can’t hate on it.

5. Tyler, The Creator Source:Getty Coming off his chart-topping “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” Tyler, The Creator continues to prove why he’s at the top of the rap game. At the Grammy’s he opted for a full-on bellhop look which he toned down for the BET Awards. The bespoke luggage is still in tow, now it’s just paired with a clean pair of loafers and a red cheetah printed sleeveless sweater.