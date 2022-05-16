The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are finally in the books.

The show honored some of the most dominant figures in music over the past year, like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Kanye West. Ye won six out of the seven awards he was nominated for, but he also became the most decorated musician in Billboard Music Awards history with 34 wins.

But awards aside, the festivities also gave music’s hottest stars a chance to rock some notable looks on stage and on the red carpet before entering Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Host Diddy is known to get the party started and do so while rocking some nice threads, and sneakerhead/ Nike fiend Travis Scott is always known to have on a pair of kicks everyone is jealous of.

So, check out how your favorite artists killed their BBMA red carpet look or should have left that particular fit in the closet.