The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are finally in the books.
The show honored some of the most dominant figures in music over the past year, like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Kanye West. Ye won six out of the seven awards he was nominated for, but he also became the most decorated musician in Billboard Music Awards history with 34 wins.
But awards aside, the festivities also gave music’s hottest stars a chance to rock some notable looks on stage and on the red carpet before entering Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Host Diddy is known to get the party started and do so while rocking some nice threads, and sneakerhead/ Nike fiend Travis Scott is always known to have on a pair of kicks everyone is jealous of.
So, check out how your favorite artists killed their BBMA red carpet look or should have left that particular fit in the closet.
1. Travis ScottSource:Getty
Travis Scott is seldom seen on the red carpet and has remained pretty private since last year’s deadly Astroworld festival. So not only did he perform for the first time since then on the BBMA’s stage, but he walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, in style. The Houston Rapper donned a dark green suit paired with a heavy-weight white tee. He finished the clean look with a pair of Nike Dunk SB “Green Hemp.” If you’re looking to cop a pair, you’ll only have to drop $3,000 on StockX.
2. MGKSource:Getty
MGK’s style has switched up since he stopped rapping and decided to go the pop-punk route. Gone are the ripped jeans and sneakers as the all-black spikes began to arrive. Joined by Megan Fox, MGK rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana suit with a cropped jacket with metal spikes outlining the entire ‘fit. Beneath the coat was a Swarovski crystal-covered shirt. He wore pink hair and had a manicure that featured $30,000 worth of diamonds for his own flair.
3. DiddySource:Getty
At the BBMAs, Diddy played a role he’s excellent at; host. But before taking to the stage with a medley of his hits and premiering a new single, he walked the carpet in all-white everything. He wore a double-breasted cream suit and switched up the colors a bit with black suede shoes and blacked-out sunglasses.
4. Ty Dolla $ignSource:Getty
Ty Dolla $ign’s never afraid to bend fashion rules when he steps out and went up a notch at the BBMAs. He skipped the boring suit and opted for a black blazer, skinny leather pants to match his Chelsea boots, and a sleeveless metal shirt designed by Natalie Fender. The delicate shirt was made using thousands of feet of metal and depicted legendary English singer David Bowie’s face.
5. GiveonSource:Getty
Giveon’s always a quiet winner when it comes to red carpet styles. This time around, he donned a yellow and black tweed suit. He matched the Bottega Veneta outfit with chunky-soled black boots for some uniformity.